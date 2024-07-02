IT based solutions vital for smooth working: Maqbool Gondal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Maqbool Ahmad Gondal has underlined the need to

take initiatives aimed at transforming AGPR and ensuring smooth working.

He inaugurated the Directorate General Pakistan Revenues on completing its revamping here

on Tuesday.

He said, "Manual management is not possible as world has moved towards IT."

Maqbool Ahmad said there was a need to modify ourselves, adding that people were suffering just

because of our inactivity and lack of will to serve employees and especially retired

employees.

Non-gazetted class was suffering more, he said and added that there was a need to change working

environment.

He said, "We are quickly moving towards IT based initiatives."

About online billing, he said: " The AGPR is well aware of it and in Federal government we would be

doing it in three to four months as new server had arrived in the country". He said for smooth and efficient working human interaction had to be minimized.

He said Accountant General Punjab should discuss the matter related to funds required for replacing IT system with government of Punjab.

Maqbool Ahmad Gondal said he would extend his support in this regard as well.

He said, "We are going to issue instructions that vendor or any individual bill could not processed without IBAN or CNIC."

He directed AG Punjab to give him report during next week regarding updation of IBAN and CNIC.

Later, talking to the media, the Controller General of Accounts said an accounting officer played a

critical role in financial matters and all out efforts were being made to ensure digitalization.

He said that in federal government 38,000 DDOs would submit bills through their offices instead of

coming to AG office.

He said modern governance could not be ensured in absence of IT solutions.

During current year online billing and micro payment gateway would be completed in federal government and provincial governments.

He said adoption of IT solutions would help in reducing corruption to a great extent.

Maqbool Ahmad Gondal said complaints also helped us to rectify loopholes of our system.

Controller General Accounts also visited renovated sections of Directorate General Pakistan Revenues.

Fawad Amir Chaudhry briefed the Controller General Accounts about newly revamping of DGPR.

Ahmar Ellahi and others were also present.