IT Based Solutions Vital For Smooth Working: Maqbool Gondal
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Maqbool Ahmad Gondal has underlined the need to
take initiatives aimed at transforming AGPR and ensuring smooth working.
He inaugurated the Directorate General Pakistan Revenues on completing its revamping here
on Tuesday.
He said, "Manual management is not possible as world has moved towards IT."
Maqbool Ahmad said there was a need to modify ourselves, adding that people were suffering just
because of our inactivity and lack of will to serve employees and especially retired
employees.
Non-gazetted class was suffering more, he said and added that there was a need to change working
environment.
He said, "We are quickly moving towards IT based initiatives."
About online billing, he said: " The AGPR is well aware of it and in Federal government we would be
doing it in three to four months as new server had arrived in the country". He said for smooth and efficient working human interaction had to be minimized.
He said Accountant General Punjab should discuss the matter related to funds required for replacing IT system with government of Punjab.
Maqbool Ahmad Gondal said he would extend his support in this regard as well.
He said, "We are going to issue instructions that vendor or any individual bill could not processed without IBAN or CNIC."
He directed AG Punjab to give him report during next week regarding updation of IBAN and CNIC.
Later, talking to the media, the Controller General of Accounts said an accounting officer played a
critical role in financial matters and all out efforts were being made to ensure digitalization.
He said that in federal government 38,000 DDOs would submit bills through their offices instead of
coming to AG office.
He said modern governance could not be ensured in absence of IT solutions.
During current year online billing and micro payment gateway would be completed in federal government and provincial governments.
He said adoption of IT solutions would help in reducing corruption to a great extent.
Maqbool Ahmad Gondal said complaints also helped us to rectify loopholes of our system.
Controller General Accounts also visited renovated sections of Directorate General Pakistan Revenues.
Fawad Amir Chaudhry briefed the Controller General Accounts about newly revamping of DGPR.
Ahmar Ellahi and others were also present.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations meets Imamia jirga to ensure peace during Muharram8 seconds ago
-
Street criminal arrested after encounter15 seconds ago
-
Police arrest woman thieve with gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.5 million21 seconds ago
-
Budget of Sargodha Board approved25 seconds ago
-
Students explore valuable skills at Alhamra summer camp10 minutes ago
-
Hot & humid weather predicted in northern Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Greenstar inaugurates first of its 200 clinics under SEW-KFW grant20 minutes ago
-
UN Pakistan Resident Coordinator calls on Convener SDGs20 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department Kohat holds open court40 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, weapons recovered40 minutes ago
-
Wani bereaved over demise of Sardar Amjad Yousuf's mother40 minutes ago
-
DSP dismissed by IG Sindh40 minutes ago