IT be used to boost pace of socio-economic development: President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Current century is the era of Information Technology which must be used to further accelerate the pace of socio-economic development,said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed.

He was addressing a seminar, "The importance of IT in providing employment to the youth" ,organized by FCCI in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board and Ijad Lab.

FCCI Chief said that in order to promote use of IT apart from the government many private sector institutions were also trying to promote "IT education", saying new IT innovations opened up employment opportunities for professionals for many years to come.

He said that IT revolution, which started from computer, has now evolved into sophisticated artificial intelligence-based robots.

"On one hand, IT affected employment in many hand operated sectors but on other hand it also created millions of new jobs".

He appreciated the services of FCCI Standing Committee for development of IT sector and said that a large number of young people were getting benefit from it.

Dr. Jalal Arif from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) said that UAF was striving to promote IT culture as the students needed such modern skills for progress.

Inam Afzal Khan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee, Chief Executive Officer Ijad Lab Arzash Azam, Directors Pakistan Software Board Salman Hassan and Qamar Aftab also addressed the gathering.