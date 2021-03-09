UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Be Used To Boost Pace Of Socio-economic Development: President FCCI

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

IT be used to boost pace of socio-economic development: President FCCI

Current century is the era of Information Technology which must be used to further accelerate the pace of socio-economic development,said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Current century is the era of Information Technology which must be used to further accelerate the pace of socio-economic development,said President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed.

He was addressing a seminar, "The importance of IT in providing employment to the youth" ,organized by FCCI in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board and Ijad Lab.

FCCI Chief said that in order to promote use of IT apart from the government many private sector institutions were also trying to promote "IT education", saying new IT innovations opened up employment opportunities for professionals for many years to come.

He said that IT revolution, which started from computer, has now evolved into sophisticated artificial intelligence-based robots.

"On one hand, IT affected employment in many hand operated sectors but on other hand it also created millions of new jobs".

He appreciated the services of FCCI Standing Committee for development of IT sector and said that a large number of young people were getting benefit from it.

Dr. Jalal Arif from University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) said that UAF was striving to promote IT culture as the students needed such modern skills for progress.

Inam Afzal Khan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee, Chief Executive Officer Ijad Lab Arzash Azam, Directors Pakistan Software Board Salman Hassan and Qamar Aftab also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Century Technology Education Punjab Young Progress Chamber Afzal Khan Commerce From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Employment

Recent Stories

IGP calls on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago

Traffic wardens gets new uniforms

1 minute ago

"Livestock Expo-2021" preparations finalized

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian Foreign Ministe ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre records highe ..

11 minutes ago

PTI to win Senate's coveted posts

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.