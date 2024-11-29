- Home
'IT Board Starts Installation Of Biometric Devices In AJK To Ensure Timely Attendance Of Public Servants'
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 09:09 PM
The Azad Jammu Kashmir government has initiated the installation of biometric devices to ensure employees timely attendance to their duties across the state, official sources told APP here Friday
"In Mirpur Division, the Information Technology (IT) board has installed biometric devices at the Divisional Information Office Mirpur," the sources told.
The identical installations will be made in all other government offices, police stations and jails in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley and Bhimber districts where internet devices are already installed.
The IT Board has planned to complete the installation of biometric devices in all state-run functionaries in all districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir within the next 15 days. Additionally, an app has been launched to monitor employee attendance, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, the sources said.
