IT Board Starts Installation Of Biometric Devices In AJK To Ensure Timely Attendance Of Public Servants

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 01:10 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 29 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir government has initiated the installation of biometric devices to ensure employees timely attendance to their duties across the state.

"In Mirpur Division, the Information Technology (IT) board has installed biometric devices at the Divisional Information Office Mirpur", official sources told APP here on Friday.

The identical installations will be made in all other government offices, police stations and jails in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, and Bhimber districts where internet devices are already installed.

The IT Board has planned to complete the installation of biometric devices in all state run functioneries in all districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir within the next 15 days. "Additionally, an app has been launched to monitor employee attendance, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store", the sources said.

