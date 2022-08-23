The IT cadre employees of Hazara division on Tuesday, like other parts of the province, continued the strike in favour of their demands on the third consecutive day.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The IT cadre employees of Hazara division on Tuesday, like other parts of the province, continued the strike in favour of their demands on the third consecutive day.

According to details, all computer operators of Hazra division decided to continue the strike until the fulfillment of their demands.

They said computer operators were the backbone of any organization and IT cadres employees should be recognized immediately.

They further said that the KP government was not taking the demands of the computer operators seriously, as it had been making promises to resolve their issues for the last one year but never took any concrete action in that regard.

"The government left us with no other option except to to go on a strike for our rights." It should be noted that the computer operators have demanded IT professional allowance, time scale promotion and service structure throughout the province.

IT cadre's employees have demanded of the KP government to fulfill their legitimate claims and resolve their problems immediately, otherwise they would continue the strike.