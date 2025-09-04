Open Menu

IT Course Graduates Celebrate Milestone Achievement In Attock

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A ceremony was held at District Public School Attock to award certificates to 17 students who successfully completed a three-month IT and freelancing course, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock on Thursday.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest on this occasion. In his address, he emphasized that this achievement of completing the course marks a significant milestone, highlighting the students' potential to serve as the institution's vanguard.

The event showcased the school's commitment to providing modern education and equipping students with cutting-edge skills.

During the ceremony, the DC also praised the school's transformation over the past two years, from a barren and deserted area to a thriving educational hub with modern infrastructure and quality facilities.

Representatives from the Pakistan Software Export board attended the ceremony as well, commending the achievement and announcing plans to launch more IT and short courses for Attock's youth.

