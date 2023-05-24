UrduPoint.com

IT Courses For Youth, To Be Conducted In Governor House: Governor

Published May 24, 2023

IT courses for youth, to be conducted in Governor House: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori here on Wednesday said that Information Technology courses for youth would be conducted in Governor House to enable them to earn 3 to 5 lac per month working online.

This he said while talking with IT experts Sir Zia and Daniyal Nagori at Governor House.

Selection of Youth for IT Courses, the syllabus, for the same and other related issues were discussed on the occasion.

The governor said that it was his mission to train 50,000 youth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, matavere and web 03.

"I want to make Karachi an IT hub of Pakistan as it was country's economic hub'', he added.

He appreciated the help offered by Sir Zia and Daniyal Nagori and hoped that their expertise would make this programme a resounding success.

Sir Zia lauded the vision of governor and said that he would extended all possible help and assistance for the project.

Daniyal Nagori said that new programs in IT Sector were introduced with every passing day. He also committed his help in the programme.

