It depends on PM when he removes IG police Sindh: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said "we have given 5 Names for IG Sindh and now it is upto Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan that he removes IG Sindh Kalim Imam when.During Sindh cabinet meeting CM Murad Ali Shah said " I have said to Federal cabinet that it is not possible for me to make consultations with governor Sindh.He went on to say that PM has been told a conflict has arisen and governor Sindh should not be pushed into it.Sindh cabinet members said 5 names have been given.

On whose name he was agreed, he should be appointed IG Sindh or some one else among five names be appointed. Our and Punjab police act is same. If Punjab cabinet writes letter then federation appoints IG immediately.

This is discrimination with Sindh.CM Sindh told the cabinet he said to PM if federal cabinet has any objection over IG Police Sindh transfer then he is ready to give briefing to federal cabinet. Now it depends on PM when he removes IG Sindh.