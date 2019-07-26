UrduPoint.com
IT Digital Training Of Graduates Students Begins

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Technology (IT), Kamran Bangash has said provision of jobs opportunities to youth was the top most priority of PTI-led Government and digital training of graduates' students has been started with assistance of UNDP to provide them dignified jobs.

He was talking to Project Director Dorshal program here at his office. Kamran Bangash said Dorshal was a project of IT board that provide extensive professional training to youth in IT sector in seven districts of the province aimed to provide dignified jobs to them.

Kamran Bangash assured to help in removal of all obstacles and addressing of problems confronted to ongoing Dorshal project.

