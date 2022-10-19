(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman says they are working to bring their movement to logical end in light of the constitution and law and reiterates his call for early elections

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that it did not concern him who would be the next army chief.

Imran Khan also discussed the freedom of expression situation in the country and the fascism against journalists at the government level.

He expressed these words while talking to a delegation of National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) at his residence in Banigala.

Khan was of the view that his political struggle was based on the supremacy of the Constitution and law.

“Without dispensation of justice, no society can be prosperous,” said Imran Khan, emphasizing over rule of law in the country.

He stated that it was corrupt elite which nurtured the culture of trampling the constitution and law for their vested interest, adding that the real freedom movement he started would bring the rule of law back to the country.

Imran Khan lashed out at the incumbent Federal government, saying that there were violations of human rights on the part of the imported government and curbs were put on the media. He said it was unprecedented.

He stated that a shameful tradition of torture was revived for the expression of opinion by senior Senator Azam Swati and other political workers and journalists.

On appointment of next army chief, the former prime minister said that he doesn’t concern him whoever becomes Chief of Army Staff (COAS). He said that they were working to bring their movement to logical end in a vigorous manner in light of the Constitution and law.

He reiterated his call for early and transparent elections.