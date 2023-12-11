IT education imperative for youths: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday visited a new IT lab established under the auspices of Tareen Education Foundation at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kharrianwala.

CEO Education Kashif Zia and officials of the foundation were also present.

He spoke to the students in the lab and said that imparting Information Technology education was very important for them. He asked the teachers to impart modern IT education to students to enable them to cope with challenges.

He appreciated the establishment of a state-of-the-art computer lab and thanked the foundation.

He also took a briefing on the overall teaching and administrative issues and said that the provision of quality education to students should be a priority. He also inspected cleanliness in the school and other administrative matters.