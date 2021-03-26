UrduPoint.com
IT Experts Term Industry-academia Linkage Key To Effective Development Of HR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Information technology experts have recommended strengthening industry-academia linkage, better coordination among all stakeholders and revising syllabus as per market requirements for promotion of IT sector in the country.

Representatives of Ministry of Information Technology, Pakistan Software Export board and different IT and Telecom companies contemplated information technology policy, prevailing challenges and possible solutions in context of human resource development in a dedicated session at round table on "Digital Pakistan Policy 2021" here on Friday.

Under Digital Pakistan Policy 2018 Federal and provincial organizations had taken different measures focusing development of human resource and NaVTEC and provincial TEVTAs started training and education programmes to enhance digital skills of 2 million youth of Pakistan, they said adding that graduation, doctoral and post doctoral study and research remained min focus of the strategy.

The participants were of the view that quality and employability of human resource was a major impediment as prevailing syllabus falls behind the market requirement while continuity of the policy and lack of awareness at grass root level were other major issues.

They suggested designing industry oriented courses, well coordinated academia-industry linkage, establishing a training fund governed by industry, third party evaluation of degree or certificate holders and working a year in industry as an academic course requirement.

Setting up technology parks, distance learning programs, periodic assessment of industry's needs and connectivity of different skill development programs were also recommended by representatives of the industry.

Managing Director PSEB informed that a survey has been floated to assess and analyze the requirements of the industry while a nationwide consultation process has also been initiated to frame up Digital Pakistan Policy 2021. Identify the issues and present comprehensive recommendations, he urged the participants.

