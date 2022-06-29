UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increased By 25.45pc In 11 Months: Amin

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

IT exports increased by 25.45pc in 11 months: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque here on Wednesday said that the Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 25.45 percent in eleven months of the current financial year.

The minister in a statement said, "ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July 2021 to May 2022 during Financial Year 2021-22 have surged to US $2.381 billion at a growth rate of 25.45 % in comparison to US $1.898 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21." The net exports for the period July 2021 to May 2022 during FY 2021-22 are US$ 1.

809 billion which is 75.98% of US$ 2.381 billion in ICT exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 1.425 billion which was 75.08% of US$ 1.898 billion in ICT exports, he added.

On the direction of the Prime Minister, the minister said, steps are being taken to take ICT exports to record levels, with the implementation of the tax relief announced by Finance Minister in Federal budget for the IT industry.

However, Syed Amin Ul Haque was of the view that it is essential to provide relief to the Telecom sector for significant results from the IT sector. "If the imposition of taxes on the Telecom sector is not reduced, the IT sector will also be badly affected" he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Exports Budget Same May July From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

38 minutes ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

1 hour ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

2 hours ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

2 hours ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.