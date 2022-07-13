UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increased By 25.45pc In 11 Months Of Last FY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

IT exports increased by 25.45pc in 11 months of last FY

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 25.45 percent in eleven months of the last financial year.

"ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the period July 2021 to May 2022 during Financial Year 2021-22 have surged to the US $2.381 billion at a growth rate of 25.45 % in comparison to the US $1.898 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21," the official of the ministry told APP.

The net exports for the period July 2021 to May 2022 during FY 2021-22 were US$ 1.809 billion which was 75.98% of US$ 2.381 billion in ICT exports.

Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 1.425 billion which was 75.08% of US$ 1.898 billion in ICT exports, he added.

On the direction of the Prime Minister, he said, steps were being taken to take ICT exports to record levels, with the implementation of the tax relief announced by the Finance Minister in the Federal budget for the IT industry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Exports Budget Same May July Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

29 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

31 minutes ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.