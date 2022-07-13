IT exports increased by 25.45pc in 11 months of last FY

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 25.45 percent in eleven months of the last financial year.

"ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the period July 2021 to May 2022 during Financial Year 2021-22 have surged to the US $2.381 billion at a growth rate of 25.45 % in comparison to the US $1.898 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21," the official of the ministry told APP.

The net exports for the period July 2021 to May 2022 during FY 2021-22 were US$ 1.809 billion which was 75.98% of US$ 2.381 billion in ICT exports.

Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 1.425 billion which was 75.08% of US$ 1.898 billion in ICT exports, he added.

On the direction of the Prime Minister, he said, steps were being taken to take ICT exports to record levels, with the implementation of the tax relief announced by the Finance Minister in the Federal budget for the IT industry.