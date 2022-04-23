UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increased By 29.26% In Nine Months

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 06:22 PM

The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.26 percent in nine months of the current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 29.26 percent in nine months of the current financial year.

"ICT export remittances, including Telecommunication, Computer and Information Services for the period July 2021 to March 2022 have surged to US$ 1.948 billion at a growth rate of 29.26 % in comparison to US $ 1.507 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21," said an official of the ministry of IT and Telecom here on Saturday.

He shared that in March 2022, the ICT export remittances are US $259 million at a growth rate of 23.92% as compared to US$ 209 million reported for the month of March 2021.

The official stated further that the net exports for the period July 2021 to March 2022 during FY2021-22 are US$ 1.472 billion, which is 75.56% of US$ 1.948 billion in exports. Last year, he said that for the same period the net exports were US$ 1.126 billion, which was 74.72% of US$ 1.507 billion in exports.

