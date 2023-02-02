UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Remittance Increases By 2.38% In 1st Half Of 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Information Technology (IT) exports remittance, including telecommunication, computer and information services during the six months (July to December) of the fiscal year 2022-23 recorded is US$ 1.333 billion growing by 2.38 percent in comparison to US$ 1.302 billion during the same period last year.

Despite persistent ease of doing business challenges, IT export remittances of US$ 1.333 billion had been realized by the IT & Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS) Industry during the period July to December of FY2022-23, an increase of 2.38% in comparison to US$ 1.302 billion reported for the same period last year, showed the data shared by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Trade surplus of US$ 1.166 billion, 87.47% of total Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances, has been realized by the IT & ITeS Industry during the period July to December of FY2022-23 to meet the foreign Currency crunch faced by the country. It witnessed an increase of 19.96% as compared to trade surplus of US$ 972 million for the same period in FY2021-22.

ICT sector exports of US$ 1.333 billion are the highest among all Services (37.8% of total export of services) with 'Other Business Services' trailing at US$ 816 million.

ICT services have delivered a phenomenal trade surplus of US$ 1.166 billion which is the highest among all Services with 'Other Business Services' trailing at US$ 201 million.

