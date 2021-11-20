IT exports surged by 39% in July-October: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said exports of Information Technology (IT) services witnessed a marked increase during first four months of current fiscal year (July to October).

"For the first time in the history of the country, IT exports touched 830 million Dollars mark during the period of July to October," he said in a tweet while drawing comparison with the total exports in corresponding period of last year.

The IT exports were $596 million during the same period of last financial year, he added.

He said in October of this year, the IT exports stood at $195 million and were 29 per cent higher than the same month of last year.