UrduPoint.com

IT Exports To Be Enhanced: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

IT exports to be enhanced: Minister

Minister for Information Technology (MoIT), Syed Amin Ul Haq said the IT exports of the country had grown during his tenure and the target had also been set to increase its exports in next few years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology (MoIT), Syed Amin Ul Haq said the IT exports of the country had grown during his tenure and the target had also been set to increase its exports in next few years.

He was addressing the Launching Ceremony of International IT Project "Begin IT" here at local hotel on Saturday.

A target of $5 billion IT exports has been set for the next year, while the same will be increased to $15 billion in the next few years besides, a plan had been devised to increase IT exports, he said.

The minister said MoIT made efforts to improve the connectivity and ensure broadband facility in far flung areas.

The smart phone manufacturing have been started in Pakistan and development of cheap smart phones was being ensured, he added.

The government will extend any kind of support to IT sector for its development and promotion, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Hotel Same Government Billion

Recent Stories

4 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

4 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing resources to compensate losses of f ..

Govt utilizing resources to compensate losses of flood-affected farmers: Asad Ba ..

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah's 74th death anniversary will be observed o ..

Jinnah's 74th death anniversary will be observed on Sunday

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister vows to continue steps for flood af ..

Chief Minister vows to continue steps for flood affectees

3 minutes ago
 Humans from all over world benefiting from teachin ..

Humans from all over world benefiting from teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh ..

5 minutes ago
 BFA fines 3 milk shops on selling unhealthy milk i ..

BFA fines 3 milk shops on selling unhealthy milk in Quetta

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.