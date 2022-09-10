IT exports to be enhanced: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology (MoIT), Syed Amin Ul Haq said the IT exports of the country had grown during his tenure and the target had also been set to increase its exports in next few years.

He was addressing the Launching Ceremony of International IT Project "Begin IT" here at local hotel on Saturday.

A target of $5 billion IT exports has been set for the next year, while the same will be increased to $15 billion in the next few years besides, a plan had been devised to increase IT exports, he said.

The minister said MoIT made efforts to improve the connectivity and ensure broadband facility in far flung areas.

The smart phone manufacturing have been started in Pakistan and development of cheap smart phones was being ensured, he added.

The government will extend any kind of support to IT sector for its development and promotion, he maintained.