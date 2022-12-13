IT exports to be taken to $5bln by 2023-end: Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is committed to taking Information Technology (IT) related exports to $5 billion by the end of 2023.

"On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the IT ministry has set a target of $15 billion in IT export for the next three years," said an official of the ministry.

He expressed the resolve that the Ministry of IT would implement the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for digital Pakistan in letter and spirit.

The official informed the number of people having mobile phones in the country had risen from 160 million to 195 million in the previous 3 years, adding "currently, 88% of the population of Pakistan have mobile phones and the IT ministry has set a target of equipping the entire population with a smartphone up to 2030.

" He said during the last four years, about Rs. 65 billion had been invested to improve the connectivity of the under-served and remote areas of the country. "Improving connectivity is imperative to put the country on the road of progress, prosperity, and development" he added.

He said that all the decisions had been taken in the Information Technology sector with the consultation of all the stakeholders.