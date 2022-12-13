UrduPoint.com

IT Exports To Be Taken To $5bln By 2023-end: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

IT exports to be taken to $5bln by 2023-end: Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is committed to taking Information Technology (IT) related exports to $5 billion by the end of 2023.

"On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the IT ministry has set a target of $15 billion in IT export for the next three years," said an official of the ministry.

He expressed the resolve that the Ministry of IT would implement the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for digital Pakistan in letter and spirit.

The official informed the number of people having mobile phones in the country had risen from 160 million to 195 million in the previous 3 years, adding "currently, 88% of the population of Pakistan have mobile phones and the IT ministry has set a target of equipping the entire population with a smartphone up to 2030.

" He said during the last four years, about Rs. 65 billion had been invested to improve the connectivity of the under-served and remote areas of the country. "Improving connectivity is imperative to put the country on the road of progress, prosperity, and development" he added.

He said that all the decisions had been taken in the Information Technology sector with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Exports Mobile Road Progress All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

38 minutes ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

1 hour ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.