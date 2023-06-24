Open Menu

IT Exports To Touch $ 15 Bln In Next Three Years: Amin Ul Haque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IT exports to touch $ 15 bln in next three years: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology, Syed Amin ul Haque on Saturday expressed the hope that IT related exports would reach to $ 15 billion per annum from the existing $ 2.6 billion in next three years if the current facilitation extended by the government was continued.

Speaking in the National Assembly here, the minister said IT export was $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2019-20, $ 2.1 billion in 2020-21 which jumped to $ 2.6 billion till May, 2023.

He said that the IT industry's confidence was being restored due to the Prime Minister's keen interest in taxation and industry-related matters.

The Minister enlighten about the ongoing projects said objective of these to provide broadband services in under served areas and outlined steps taken to promote the IT and Telecom industry over the past five years.

He highlighted that the IT industry witnessed a remarkable 28% increase in exports in May 2023, attributing this positive development to the government's efforts.

The minister said the government formulated mobile phone manufacturing policy and today 28 companies were working in Pakistan under the vision of smart phone for all. It would help promote E-banking, E-Commerce, E-agriculture and E-Education etc, he added.

He said made in Pakistan products were also being promoted adding that broad-band consumers witnessed significant increase.

