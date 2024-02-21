IT exports up by 39% in January: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif has said that IT exports in January witnessed an increase of 39.4 per cent to $265 million compared to $190 million in the same month of the last fiscal year.

“Pakistan's IT industry continues to grow and sets new records.

IT exports in January are up by 39.4 per cent to $265 million, compared to $190 million in the same month in 2023," the minister posted on X.

Additionally, the minister disclosed that IT exports during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July-January) reached $1.7 billion, marking a 13 per cent increase from $1.5 billion in the corresponding period of the last year.