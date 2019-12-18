UrduPoint.com
IT Has Huge Potential To Turn Around Country's Economy: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

IT has huge potential to turn around country's economy: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed that modern technologies be incorporated in various sectors to improve governance structure

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed that modern technologies be incorporated in various sectors to improve governance structure.

Chairing the 1st meeting of the board of Governors, National Information Technology Board in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said public service delivery can be immensely improved by adopting the latest technology.He said Information Technology has huge potential to turn around the country's economy.

