IT Hub a unique project in the entire province: Commissioner Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood visited the freelance IT hub being set up at Moti Mahal Murree Road and inspected the construction standards.

He visited constructed building and issued necessary instructions. Chief Officer Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation Ali Abbas Rizvi and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion. Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that the establishment of IT Hub is a unique project in the entire province and has been designed keeping in view a good number of freelancers in Rawalpindi.

He said that the Freelance IT Hub is a state-of-the-art building and all its parts have been constructed in accordance with international standards. He said that workstations have been set up in the two-storey IT hub and all the necessary wiring will be concealed.

He said that modern server rooms would also be set up in the IT Hub in which state-of-the-art equipment would be provided.

Commissioner said that IT Hub is an eco-friendly building in which local plants are being planted and besides flowering plants, saplings are also being planted in the parking area.

Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood said that the agreement of the firm which will be leased the IT Hub also included conditions for providing job opportunities for freelancers in Rawalpindi and conducting training workshops for local IT professionals for technical skills. He said that IT Hub is a project under which government owned building has been utilized profitably and also job opportunities will be created in Rawalpindi.