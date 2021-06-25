UrduPoint.com
IT Industry Exports Reach 47.1%: Amin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said on Friday that Information Technology and Telecommunication Industry exports have achieved a 47.1% growth rate compared to the corresponding period, July-May, 2020-21, during which IT exports remittances inflow totaled about the US $1.90 billion

In a statement, he said that Information and Communication Technology ((ICT) Pakistan's ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services have risen to US $1.90 billion at a growth rate of 47.1% during May-July of Financial Year 2020-21, in comparison to the US $ 1.29 billion during last year.

The minister expressed the hope that by the end of June 2021, the target of US $2 billion of IT exports would be achieved.

He congratulated IT companies and Software Export Boards for achieving the country's history highest level of IT exports.

