IT industry growth surpassing all traditional sectors: Haque

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday said recent growth of Information Technology (IT) industry was remarkable and surpassing all traditional sectors.

"Recent growth figures of our IT Industry are remarkable and surpassing all traditional sectors in the country," the Minister said while attending a ceremony organized by a celebratory.

He was of the view that this was the right time for country's traditional sectors to consider about the potential of IT exports business in Pakistan, said a press release.

"With overwhelming business response, Pakistan needs serious investments in branding, infrastructure and capacity building and other resource, not only from government but also from private sector" he added.

The minister also acknowledged and applauded Systems Ltd. recent award winning as Forbes Asia's best under a billion 2020 award.

Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list aims to honor the high achievers of the region across different industries. System Ltd. competed amongst 18,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual revenue above US $ 10 million and below US $ 1 billion and secured a position amongst 200 Asian companies.