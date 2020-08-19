IT industry progressing rapidly: Minister

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said Pakistan's IT industry is progressing rapidly and every possible step are being taken to facilitate it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said Pakistan's IT industry is progressing rapidly and every possible step are being taken to facilitate it.

The Minister expressed these views while addressing IT Export Awards 2019 ceremony organized by Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), the attached department of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddique and PSEB management were also present on the occasion.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the role of information technology and telecommunications in the development and economic growth of Pakistan is vital and the government is keenly interested in working closely with Islamabad Capital Territory sector.

"We are implementing the policies and measures that will effectively energize both exports and domestic technology adoption", he added.

The minister said his Ministry is focusing on training of talented youth on the latest technologies and making them a productive part of our economy.

He said IT industry is growing at a phenomenal rate, earning valuable foreign exchange for the country, creating high paying jobs, improving the nation's productivity and quality of life in general through innovative technology solutions.

He said it was encouraging that Fiscal Year 2019-20 (July 2019 to June 2020) has been a great year for IT and ITeS Export remittances and that a record US $ 1.231 billion has been recorded in IT and ITeS export remittances at a growth rate of 23.

71 per cent as compared to the FY 2018-19.

"We are setting a target of US $ 5 billion in IT export remittance by FY2023, and will provide all the necessary support to achieve this target", he said.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said Pakistan's IT industry has reached an important milestone in its journey and has positioned itself to become one of the leading countries in the software and outsourcing services market.

He said IT industry can become one of the largest industries, adding, "our national exchequer is increasing due to IT exports." He said IT exports saw a record increase despite Covid-19. The Federal Minister lauded PSEB, Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) and the entire IT industry.

About IT parks, Syed Amin Ul Haque said work is underway on IT Park in Islamabad and its groundbreaking would be done at the end of this year.

He said IT Park in Gilgit would be inaugurated soon as work was also underway on IT Park in Karachi, he added.

He said all issues of the IT sector would be resolved. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Pakistan Software Export Board are making all possible efforts to facilitate the IT Industry.

"My doors are open for viable suggestions for improving IT Industry growth." The Minister also congratulated export award winners and thanked them for their efforts towards boosting much needed export earnings of Pakistan, for their valuable investment in the country, and for generating professional employment opportunities for our youth.