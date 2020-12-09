UrduPoint.com
IT Industry Rapidly Growing: Amin Ul Haque

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said that Pakistan's IT industry was rapidly growing.

The minister expressed these views while chairing 10th meeting of Prime Minister's Taskforce on IT & Telecom here at the committee room of Ministry of IT, said a press release.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said joint efforts were needed for the betterment of IT & Telecom industry. He said that Ministry of IT was taking along all the stakeholders.

The minister also emphasized upon timely completion of all the projects in transparent manners.

He also directed officers of the Ministry to complete their assignments within scheduled time.

Earlier, the meeting discussed in details matters regarding Rolling Spectrum plan, Right of Way and Fibrization.

MD PSEB Osman Nasir apprised the meeting about the plan of establishing Software technology parks in different cities.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Barkan Saeed, Managing Director Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) Osman Nasir and senior officers of the Ministry were present in the meeting.

Co-Chairman of the Taskforce Dr Atta-ur- Rehman joined the meeting through video link.

