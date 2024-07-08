IT industry share to be increased up to 25 bln dollars; Chairman PMYP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chairman of Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday expressed the resolve to increase the Information Technology(IT) industry share up to 25 billion Dollars from the current 2.5 billion dollars in the next five years.

Addressing the “International Conference on Sustainability in Workforce” at a local hotel, he said that as many as 200,000 youths would be trained in high-tech and Information technology programmes with the skills needed to thrive in the modern workplace.

“By equipping students with the latest tools and technologies, and fostering collaboration with industry leaders, we can prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow."

Mashhood said that the government was intensifying efforts under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif towards enhancing skill development through strategic partnerships and targeted programs.

He added that the country’s economy was moving towards the right direction under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif and will succeed in overwhelming the financial problems.

Rana said due to the economic policies of the government during the last three months and the signing of multi-billion-dollar investment projects with China, Qatar, UAE, Saudia Arabia and others will create numerous job opportunities for youth in Pakistan.

Chairman PMYP appreciated the efforts of Executive Director of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Amir Ali Jan, and Chairperson NAVTTC Ms Gulmeena Bilal for empowering the next generation of tech leaders.

. "We are focused on creating pathways that cater to the aspirations of every young person, irrespective of their background. Our collaborative efforts will pave the way for a skilled workforce equipped to drive innovation and productivity," he affirmed and added that the government was committed to empowering youth through several revolutionary initiatives and was taking crucial steps for the betterment of the youth.