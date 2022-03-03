IT industry to be provided support to address profitability challenges: PTA Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj.Gen.(R) Amir Azeem Bajwa has said that all possible support will be provided to the industry through prudent policy, regulatory interventions to address profitability challenges and seek further investments in the sector.

While addressing, the 'Whole-of-Government Digital Pakistan Roundtable' at the GSMA mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona the chairman also briefed the audience about the digital profile of Pakistan and emphasized the connectivity landscape vis-à-vis investment potential in the telecom sector of Pakistan.

The major regulatory interventions to facilitate the industry and consumers were highlighted by the Chairman such as cellular license renewal and spectrum auction, rationalization of the spectrum, 5G roadmap, fiberization of back haul, IoT framework, and quality of service up-gradation, etc, said a news release received here.

The Chairman also shared PTA's efforts for digital inclusion of women and girls in ICTs as well as the successful impact of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) in Pakistan. Matters related to tax rationalization and the financial health of the industry were also discussed.

At the end of the roundtable, a joint declaration was issued to reaffirm commitment to the 'Digital Pakistan Vision' of the government of Pakistan.