UrduPoint.com

IT Industry To Be Provided Support To Address Profitability Challenges: PTA Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

IT industry to be provided support to address profitability challenges: PTA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj.Gen.(R) Amir Azeem Bajwa has said that all possible support will be provided to the industry through prudent policy, regulatory interventions to address profitability challenges and seek further investments in the sector.

While addressing, the 'Whole-of-Government Digital Pakistan Roundtable' at the GSMA mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona the chairman also briefed the audience about the digital profile of Pakistan and emphasized the connectivity landscape vis-à-vis investment potential in the telecom sector of Pakistan.

The major regulatory interventions to facilitate the industry and consumers were highlighted by the Chairman such as cellular license renewal and spectrum auction, rationalization of the spectrum, 5G roadmap, fiberization of back haul, IoT framework, and quality of service up-gradation, etc, said a news release received here.

The Chairman also shared PTA's efforts for digital inclusion of women and girls in ICTs as well as the successful impact of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) in Pakistan. Matters related to tax rationalization and the financial health of the industry were also discussed.

At the end of the roundtable, a joint declaration was issued to reaffirm commitment to the 'Digital Pakistan Vision' of the government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Barcelona 5G Congress Women All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitab ..

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabhâ€™s Â â€˜Jhundâ€™

11 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

1 hour ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

2 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>