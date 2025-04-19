IT is backbone that supports routine digital activities: SSUET Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Akbar Ali Khan on Saturday said the Information Technology is a backbone that supports daily digital activities.

He said this while addressing launching of DoCS&IT Society and certificates distribution ceremony.

The Computer Science & IT Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized the cake cutting ceremony for official launching of DoCS&IT Society and certificates distribution regarding SMAC 25 including the participants of CISCO training program.

The inauguration of the new Student Body marked a new chapter in the department's history, and the students are expected to make significant contributions to the university's academic and extracurricular activities.

Akbar Ali Khan said that it is our responsibility to ensure that technology serves humanity and advances society as a whole. He said today, businesses rely heavily on IT infrastructure for their operations. The demand for professionals in computer science and IT fields continues to grow, he added.

He said the World Economic Forum and other organizations have highlighted this trend, forecasting a shortage of skilled workers in these areas.

Convenor Aligarh Institute of Technology, Mohsin Kazim underscored that Computer Science and Information Technology are powerful tools that drive change and shape our collective future.

Chairman of the CS & IT Department, Dr. Kashif Shaikh hosted the program.