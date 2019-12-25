“It is beginning of the end,” says DG ISPR while referring to new wave of protests against Modi govt

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR General Asif Ghafoor says that those who opposed Pakistan then are realizing now.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 25th, 2019) “Indian efforts to silent innocent Kashmiris Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by keeping them under brutal siege without communication blackout have failed,” said Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Wednesday.

He said that the voices of Kashmiri who have been suffering at the hands of Indian forces are resonating now through over 200 million Muslims and minorities in India. He also used hashtag while saying Kashmir is Pakistan and referring to Indians’ protest against Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and to the begging of the end.

Earlier, General Ghafoor wished happy birthday to the founding father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and paid him homage for his untiring efforts for creation of Pakistan. He also referred to the plight of the Muslims at the hands of the extremists Hindus, the DG ISPR said: “Those who opposed then are realizing now. For them it is a beginning afresh now and it is beginning of the end,”.