"It Is Big Disappointment For Country's Enemies," Says PM Khan On SC Verdict

3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:58 PM

PM Khan tweeted soon after the SC verdict on another six months extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) In a swift reaction to Supreme Court’s verdict on extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed it a “great disappointment” for those who were expecting clash between the state institutions .

Through his twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the mafias and external enemies got disappointed soon after the victory in the court.

He wrote: “Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions.

That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within,”.

PM Khan also tweeted that PTI from its beginning 23 years ago is the torch bearer of independence of judiciary and rule of law. PTI, he said, was the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the judiciary in 2007 and he was jailed for it. He also pay tribute to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and titled him as one of “the greatest judge of Pakistan”.

