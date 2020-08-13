UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Is For The First Time That Each And Everything Would Be Acquired Through Open And International Bidding To Ensure Transparency: SAPM On Petroleum Nadeem Babar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:55 AM

It is for the first time that each and everything would be acquired through open and international bidding to ensure transparency: SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar

Elaborating the new Alternative Energy Policy, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said it was for the first time that each and everything would be acquired through open and international bidding to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Elaborating the new Alternative Energy Policy, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said it was for the first time that each and everything would be acquired through open and international bidding to ensure transparency.

"In all previous polices, someone carried upfront tariff and someone cost-plus. But this time, the fundamental pillar of the policy is that there will be open bidding and lowest cost bidder will win," he said.

Another uniqueness of this new policy, he said, was that location for installation of new power plant would be determined in consultation with all four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said a steering committee had been formed by the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), where provinces would themselves decide about distribution of renewable energy.

The SAPM said dollar devaluation would be kept in view while floating tenders, adding those who would be bidding in rupees considered "low cost" and the bidding in linked with dollar rate would be taken as "high cost." "Major factor behind the surge in electricity price during the last five-ten years, is the exchange rate improvement," he added.

Nadeem Babar said another salient feature of the new policy was that Pakistan would bring in the technology, for which incentives had been given to produce renewable energy equipment.

Although, he said, initially renewable energy panels were being imported, but "We want to locally produce solar panels and wind turbines." The SAPM said three major Chinese companies and one European firm had already contacted Pakistan and expressed desire to start production of solar panels and wind turbines here.

"This policy contains a complete mechanism to initially import the equipment and gradually set up plants for manufacturing the equipment.

" he added.

Nadeem Babar said a major shift in the new policy was that there would be auction every year, keeping in view new two-three years electricity requirement.

He said it would help boost confidence of international investors that there would be opportunity every year in Pakistan's energy market.

The SAPM said this policy touched each and every renewable source, whether it was currently available with Pakistan or not.

He said a separate policy was being finalized for the hydel energy after amending the existing one in coming months, which would be covering solar, wind, waste to energy, geothermal, hybrid, tidal, battery storage, biogas and agricultural waste.

"We are working on development of technology and transfer of technology. All imported equipment in that regard will be free of custom-duty and taxation. Cost of electricity generation will be income-tax free. There will be only withholding tax," he said.

He said there would be no fixed-capacity payment, adding payments would be made against only the produced electricity, contrary to the previous policy under which fixed payment was made, even if the plant operated for few months.

Answering a question, the SAPM said there was a $ 3.5 billion facility on account of oil supply on deferred payment from Saudi Arabia. "We utilized the facility as per our requirement. We did not utilize the complete facility of $ 3.5 billion," he added.

He said a request had been forwarded to extend the facility with upward or downward adjustment. "It is a normal process."Chaudhry Fawad said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates were enjoying close and cordial relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Electricity Exchange Import Dollar China Oil Price Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

16 minutes ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

31 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

46 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.