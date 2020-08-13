It is for the first time that each and everything would be acquired through open and international bidding to ensure transparency: SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar

Elaborating the new Alternative Energy Policy, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said it was for the first time that each and everything would be acquired through open and international bidding to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Elaborating the new Alternative Energy Policy, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said it was for the first time that each and everything would be acquired through open and international bidding to ensure transparency.

"In all previous polices, someone carried upfront tariff and someone cost-plus. But this time, the fundamental pillar of the policy is that there will be open bidding and lowest cost bidder will win," he said.

Another uniqueness of this new policy, he said, was that location for installation of new power plant would be determined in consultation with all four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said a steering committee had been formed by the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), where provinces would themselves decide about distribution of renewable energy.

The SAPM said dollar devaluation would be kept in view while floating tenders, adding those who would be bidding in rupees considered "low cost" and the bidding in linked with dollar rate would be taken as "high cost." "Major factor behind the surge in electricity price during the last five-ten years, is the exchange rate improvement," he added.

Nadeem Babar said another salient feature of the new policy was that Pakistan would bring in the technology, for which incentives had been given to produce renewable energy equipment.

Although, he said, initially renewable energy panels were being imported, but "We want to locally produce solar panels and wind turbines." The SAPM said three major Chinese companies and one European firm had already contacted Pakistan and expressed desire to start production of solar panels and wind turbines here.

"This policy contains a complete mechanism to initially import the equipment and gradually set up plants for manufacturing the equipment.

" he added.

Nadeem Babar said a major shift in the new policy was that there would be auction every year, keeping in view new two-three years electricity requirement.

He said it would help boost confidence of international investors that there would be opportunity every year in Pakistan's energy market.

The SAPM said this policy touched each and every renewable source, whether it was currently available with Pakistan or not.

He said a separate policy was being finalized for the hydel energy after amending the existing one in coming months, which would be covering solar, wind, waste to energy, geothermal, hybrid, tidal, battery storage, biogas and agricultural waste.

"We are working on development of technology and transfer of technology. All imported equipment in that regard will be free of custom-duty and taxation. Cost of electricity generation will be income-tax free. There will be only withholding tax," he said.

He said there would be no fixed-capacity payment, adding payments would be made against only the produced electricity, contrary to the previous policy under which fixed payment was made, even if the plant operated for few months.

Answering a question, the SAPM said there was a $ 3.5 billion facility on account of oil supply on deferred payment from Saudi Arabia. "We utilized the facility as per our requirement. We did not utilize the complete facility of $ 3.5 billion," he added.

He said a request had been forwarded to extend the facility with upward or downward adjustment. "It is a normal process."Chaudhry Fawad said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates were enjoying close and cordial relations.