It Is Govt Responsibility To Satisfy Top Court On Matter Of COAS's Extension: Nadeem Afzal Chann

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann Wednesday said it was the responsibility of the present government to satisfy the judiciary on the matter of Chief of Army Staff (COAS)'s extension.

Efficient and energetic bureaucracy could help deliver better in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He urged all the parties and other segments of the society to avoid commenting on judicial matters as the case of extension was under discussion in the top court of the country.

By Thursday, the picture regarding extension would be cleared, he said added, in a reply of a question, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to have amicable relations with opposition so that the parliamentary and democratic affairs could be run in a smooth manner.

To another question, he said keeping in view the present security situation of the country, the government had taken the decision of extension.

