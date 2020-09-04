UrduPoint.com
It Is Govt's Duty To Ensure Early Recovery Of Sajid Gondal: Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

It is govt's duty to ensure early recovery of Sajid Gondal: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen Mazari on Friday said the disappearance of Sajid Gondal was a matter of concern and it was the government's duty to ensure his early recovery.

The minister, in a tweet, said the police had been directed to register a first information report (FIR). "Protection of each citizen's life is our constitutional obligation. Rule of law must prevail - all must be dealt with according to the law," she added.

