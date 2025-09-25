Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 03:03 PM

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was appreciated by the Iranian President at the United Nations General Assembly. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Pakistan desires excellent relations with neighboring countries, especially with Iran. Pakistan values it. Leader of the Muslim League-Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) (PML-Q) Leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the unity of the Muslim Ummah and concerted efforts against anti-Islamic colonialist forces are the need of the hour.

He said that the defense of all Islamic sanctities, including the Two Holy Mosques, is the fundamental foundation of islam.

He said that the acceptance of the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the Islamic world, especially the welcoming of it by the Islamic brotherhood Iran at a high-level forum like the United Nations, is an important development and commendable.

