It is high time for every one to play role in fight against coronavirus: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar on Saturday said It was high time for every one to play vital role in fight against coronavirus .

He addressing a press conference here said that the government was utilizing all resources to handle this emergency and provide relief to the people in crises like situation .

Philanthropists were play an excellent role to help the poor community, he added.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Public Relations Shahzad Niaz Khokhar was also present.

The DC while giving details about coronavirus cases in the district and arrangements made by the district administration to fight this deadly disease said that so for 20 positive cases had been reported and out of these cases, two patients had died while one patient had recovered and sent home.

He said that the condition of positive cases was stable and recovering speedily.

While talking about arrangements made to handle Corona emergency, Qamar said that across the district, 14 quarantine centers had been set up having capacity of 1200 patients, beside this an Emergency Hospital had been set up having capacity of one hundred beds.

He said , emergency departments of all the hospitals were working round the clock and giving medical facilities to the patients .

He said those died because of the virus had been laid to rest as per the SOPs.

The DC said that under Ehsas Kafalat Profram, Rs 150 million had been disbursed among 12 thousand needy families while philanthropists had distributed ration among more than ten thousand families and Sasti Roti program had been launched in the city which would be extended gradually .

He praised the law enforcement agencies for maintaining peaceful environment .

While talking about relaxation in lockdown, he said that this had been done keeping in view the hardships of the people and emphasized upon the people to cooperate with the government .

He also emphasized upon the people to maintain social distancing , remain indoors , wash hands frequently and use sanitizes.

While talking about private schools issues, he said that private schools could be open on first three days of every month and said CEO education was preparing an SOP�regarding tuition fee the schools .

The DC also praised the role of media and emphasized�upon the journalists to keep playing their vital role to keep the people aware of the prevailing situation.