It is highly inappropriate to accuse the Pakistani military and national security agencies of meddling in political affairs. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

DG ISPR has repeatedly denied the allegation. Leader PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that the present government seems to be a complete failure to solve the problems of the people.

He said that the leadership of PML-Q has been giving suggestions to the Prime Minister for the solution of public issues. He further added that the allegations against Pakistan Army and National Security Forces for meddling in political affairs were highly inappropriate.