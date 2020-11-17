UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Is Honor To Punjab Govt For Observing Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:07 AM

It is honor to Punjab govt for observing Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week: Minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said it is a matter of great honor that the Punjab government is going to celebrate full week of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said it is a matter of great honor that the Punjab government is going to celebrate full week of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH).

He said this while addressing the 'Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) and Aman-e-Alam Conference' here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

He said that such ceremonies at the official level have unique importance during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure. He said that some evil elements were engaged in hurting sentiments of Muslims.

However, in such a critical time, as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, everyone will preach love and peace being a true Muslim.

He said that Madinah also known as the first welfare state of islam and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's vision is also to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) where equal rights for all citizens can be ensured.

Punjab PTI President Ejaz Chaudhary, Prof Mehmood Ghaznavi, eminent scholars, social personalities and parliamentarians were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

11 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

41 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

56 minutes ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

56 minutes ago

Spain's BBVA says in merger talks with Sabadell

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.