It is honor to Punjab govt for observing Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said it is a matter of great honor that the Punjab government is going to celebrate full week of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH).

He said this while addressing the 'Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) and Aman-e-Alam Conference' here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

He said that such ceremonies at the official level have unique importance during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure. He said that some evil elements were engaged in hurting sentiments of Muslims.

However, in such a critical time, as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, everyone will preach love and peace being a true Muslim.

He said that Madinah also known as the first welfare state of islam and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's vision is also to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) where equal rights for all citizens can be ensured.

Punjab PTI President Ejaz Chaudhary, Prof Mehmood Ghaznavi, eminent scholars, social personalities and parliamentarians were also present.