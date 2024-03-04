Open Menu

It Is Hoped That The Newly Elected Government Will Play A Key Role In Establishing Better Relations With All Strategic Partners, Including The United States.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishing better relations with all strategic partners, including the United States.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

As the Punjab government represents the largest number of voters in the country, support from the US Consulate under more projects including USAID is indispensable. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Secretary of Information of Muslim League-Q Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a statement that it is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishing excellent relations with all strategic partners especially the United States.

He said that the Punjab government represents the largest number of voters in the country,The team of the American consulate, especially the Consul General and the head of political and economic affairs Mr.

Nicholas,have a special interest in the welfare of the people of Punjab and are active to bring the two nations closer.He further said that cooperation under more projects including USAID from the American Consulate is indispensable.

