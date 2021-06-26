UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Is Incomprehensible For The FATF To Keep Pakistan On The Gray List. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:39 PM

It is incomprehensible for the FATF to keep Pakistan on the gray list. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Failure to show flexibility despite the implementation of 26 points is a reflection of international malice. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that it is incomprehensible for the FATF to keep Pakistan on the gray list.

Failure to show flexibility despite the implementation of 26 points is a reflection of international malice The state of Pakistan is safe and completely free from terrorism. State institutions have full control over all financial matters, including money laundering

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Money Financial Action Task Force All From

Recent Stories

Three FESCO employees dismissed

4 minutes ago

AJK Election Commission issues code of conduct for ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Euro host Saint Petersburg posts record C ..

4 minutes ago

Southgate can gain 'revenge' against Germany at Eu ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 2,233 reco ..

27 minutes ago

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lock ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.