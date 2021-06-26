- Home
It Is Incomprehensible For The FATF To Keep Pakistan On The Gray List. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:39 PM
Failure to show flexibility despite the implementation of 26 points is a reflection of international malice. Khwaja Rameez Hassan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that it is incomprehensible for the FATF to keep Pakistan on the gray list.
Failure to show flexibility despite the implementation of 26 points is a reflection of international malice The state of Pakistan is safe and completely free from terrorism. State institutions have full control over all financial matters, including money laundering