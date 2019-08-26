It is obligatory for Pakistan and the world to take steps for the protection and safety of the people of Kashmir: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The prime minister said the Indian government had taken all the illegal measures and resorted to every kind of oppression against the innocent Kashmiris, and now it was obligatory for Pakistan and the world to take steps for the protection and safety of the people of Kashmir

The Kashmiris in IOJ&K, he said, were looking towards the whole international community and the UN, which had taken the responsibility for holding a plebiscite in the disputed valley to ensure the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

He said about 1.15 billion Muslims were also looking towards the UN and the world powers. Whether the world powers would go by their market preferences. The UN was mandated to protect the weaker nations against the aggression of the powerful, he added.

The prime minister expressed the resolve that the movement, which was intensified after August 5 step of the Indian government, would continue till complete freedom of the IOJ&K.

He assured the nation that being an ambassador for the Kashmir cause, he would continue raising his voice at all the forums, besides further mobilizing the Pakistani embassies.

He noted that for the first time the international, specially western, media were highlighting the issue as an international dispute and criticizing the illegal Indian moves.

The prime minister also advised the nation not to get pessimistic with the approach of certain countries as they would slowly and gradually realize the gravity of situation in IOJ&K.

Nobody had first realized the grim picture in Bosnia, but slowly and gradually, the whole world put its weight behind the issue, he recalled.

The prime minister mentioned that after coming into power, he wanted to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and made the offer 'if India takes one step, he will take two steps' for resolving the outstanding issues.

After the Pulwama incident, the Indian government instead of holding investigation into its cause involving a local Kashmiri youth, blamed Pakistan and tried to divert the world attention from the grave situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said.

Comparing the Islamic ideology with the fascist pursuits of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the prime minister said the Islamic ideology was based upon the principles of State of Madina, which ensured complete protection to all the minorities.

He said Pakistan had the reports that India was planning to stage a false flag operation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of infiltration, and would try to divert the world attention towards Pakistan, but the Pakistan Army were on high alert and ready to counter any misadventure.

His government's timely steps, including outreach to the heads of state, raising the issue through embassies and Pakistani diaspora across the globe, and the holding of UNSC deliberation after 1965, helped them foiled the nefarious Indian designs, he added.

The Kashmir issue, he said, resurrected and the world body considered the fast deteriorating situation of the internationally acknowledged disputed territory, and under such scenario India could not go for any misadventure.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the local media for promptly highlighting the plight of Kashmiris and the dismal situation in IOJ&K.