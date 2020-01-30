UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Is Our Bad Luck Thief, Dishonest Stands In Court Shamelessly: Supreme Court (SC)

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

It is our bad luck thief, dishonest stands in court shamelessly: Supreme Court (SC)

Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petition filed by false claimant of 5 kanal land

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petition filed by false claimant of 5 kanal land.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked " heavy fine should be imposed on the petitioner for filing false claim.

Rs 5 lac fine should be clamped on the petitioner in such case. The petitioner should be sent to jail for making false claim.A case on land dispute came up for hearing before the SC Thursday.The counsel for the petitioner said "we are cultivators of this land since the last 40 years.

The other party purchased the land in 2010.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked " what evidence you have that you were cultivator.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed " how did the petitioner make false claim for land.

The petitioner should be imposed heavy fine for making false claim. Fine to the tune of Rs 5 lac should be clamped in such type of cases. The petitioner should be jailed for making false claim.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked " how he dared to file case in SC after building home on someone's else land.

It is our bad luck that thief and dishonest person stands here shamelessly.The counsel for petitioner said " I was allowed to construct home.Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel while addressing counsel for petitioner remarked " there is contradiction between your high court and SC stances.

You filed claim for compensation in high court and in SC you arguing on the merit of case.The court rejected the petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Jail Fine Sajjad Ali Lucky Cement Limited Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fin ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russ ..

15 minutes ago

Muneeba Ali determined to execute her plans in T20 ..

18 minutes ago

Airlines to cut, suspend some Chinese routes amid ..

15 minutes ago

French national critical after avalanche at Japan ..

15 minutes ago

I had visited many A class dispensary far flung a ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.