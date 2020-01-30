It is our bad luck thief, dishonest stands in court shamelessly: Supreme Court (SC)

Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petition filed by false claimant of 5 kanal land

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed petition filed by false claimant of 5 kanal land.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked " heavy fine should be imposed on the petitioner for filing false claim.

Rs 5 lac fine should be clamped on the petitioner in such case. The petitioner should be sent to jail for making false claim.A case on land dispute came up for hearing before the SC Thursday.The counsel for the petitioner said "we are cultivators of this land since the last 40 years.

The other party purchased the land in 2010.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked " what evidence you have that you were cultivator.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed " how did the petitioner make false claim for land.

The petitioner should be imposed heavy fine for making false claim. Fine to the tune of Rs 5 lac should be clamped in such type of cases. The petitioner should be jailed for making false claim.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked " how he dared to file case in SC after building home on someone's else land.

It is our bad luck that thief and dishonest person stands here shamelessly.The counsel for petitioner said " I was allowed to construct home.Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel while addressing counsel for petitioner remarked " there is contradiction between your high court and SC stances.

You filed claim for compensation in high court and in SC you arguing on the merit of case.The court rejected the petition.