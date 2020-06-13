UrduPoint.com
It Is Our Responsibility To Save Lives Of Thalassemia Patients: Ajab Gul

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:13 PM

It is our responsibility to save lives of thalassemia patients: Ajab Gul

Leading actor, director and producer of Pashto Urdu film industry, Ajab Gul Saturday said that blood supply to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia has also been affected due to lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Leading actor, director and producer of Pashto urdu film industry, Ajab Gul Saturday said that blood supply to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia has also been affected due to lockdown.

He expressed these views while addressing a function to celebrate Blood Donors Day at Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital Peshawar.

An awareness walk was also organized by Hamza Foundation on the occasion.

Ajab Gul said that it is important to create awareness among the thalassemia patients about blood transfusion. The media is also playing a key role in this regard. He appreciated the efforts of the founder of the organization Ijaz Ali Khan and said that the purpose of life should be selfless service to people.

Authorized doctors also encourage blood donation, he said. The closure of educational institutions has reduced blood donation, so everyone has to overcome this problem.

Atiq-ur-Rehman said that Hamza Foundation are collected 1.5 million blood bags in the country every year, of which 65% are donated through blood exchange, 25% by volunteers and 10% by professional donors.

Thirty percent of the people donate blood voluntarily, which is very low considering the number of patients. Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman said that this rate should be 25 to 30 percent, which will help the needy patients to complete the anemia.

