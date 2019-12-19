It is the responsibility of guardians of law to create harmony among the state organs: Shahzad Akbar

UrduPoint.com
Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Shahzad Akbar said it was the responsibility of guardians of law to create harmony among the state organs but "unfortunately the author of para 66 committed a suicidal attack on his own institution", which had embarrassed the whole nation.

It was totally in contravention to the country's Constitution and the international laws, he added.

The decision had not only damaged the judiciary's reputation, but also raised questions on its credibility as the Constitution mandated the judges to interpret the Constitution and implement the laws, he added.

He said two other judges of the bench, which handed over death sentence to Musharraf, gave their dissenting notes over para 66.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

