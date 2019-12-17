UrduPoint.com
 “It Is The Worst Decision Ever,” Says Musharraf’s Counsel

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

Musharraf’s decision is worst than Bhutto’s decision,  says counsel of former arm

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf could not get fair justice in high treason case as many mistakes were committed during the proceedings, the legal team of the former army ruler said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Advocate Salman Safdar, the counsel of former army chief General (retd) Musharraf, said that the former Prime Minister gave approval for private complaint against General (retd) Musharraf instead of the cabinet as the co-accused were not nominated in the case. “Shaukat Aziz Siddique and Abdul Hameed Dogar were not made party in the private complaint against Pervez Musharraf,” said the counsel, adding that “it is the worst decision –even more worst than Bhutto’s decision,”.

The counsel also declared the trial as unconstitutional and claimed that the case was decided in haste.

It may be mentioned here that high treason case against Pervez Musharraf has been pending for last seven years for abrogating the Constitution, removing judges of the superior courts and putting them behind the bars on Nov 3, 2007.

Pervez Musharraf is seriously ill and has been undergoing treatment in a UAE-based hospital.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed also spoke on the subject matter, saying that there would be serious implications for this decision. He questioned the judgment saying that how a person who served the country for 40 years could be traitor.

PM Khan would come back to country from his Geneva tour and then the government would give its reaction, he added.

