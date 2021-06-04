`It is time for world to come together to save environment for future generations': PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the world community to come together and join hands to protect ecosystem, increase tree-cover and save the global environment for coming generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the world community to come together and join hands to protect ecosystem, increase tree-cover and save the global environment for coming generations.

"It is time for the world to come together and save environment for our future generations," Imran Khan said while addressing the virtual launch Gala of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The prime minister said there was a need for all to protect ecosystem, environment and stop the rapid depletion of tree-cover as well as the degradation of environment.

Sharing the country's efforts towards improving the environment, Imran Khan pointed out that Pakistan, as part of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, had so far completed the plantation of one billion trees and its target was to plant 10 billion trees.

Besides, he said, they had also started another ambitious programme of adding nine national parks to the existing 30, developed over the last 70 years, in the country.

The prime minister said the objective of the program was to increase tree-cover, protect wildlife, diminishing due to lack to habitat, and enhance mangroves.

He said the government was also working on the restoration of wetlands by using flood waters and replenishing the water table.

The prime minister said as the whole process also helped in creating green jobs, the government created 80,000 jobs to women and youth during the situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time when the people got unemployed due to lockdown situation during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government enabled them, particularly women and youth in remote areas, to generate income by growing nurseries, he added.