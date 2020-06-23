It is time to take action against sugar mafia: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the inquiry on sugar crisis had been compiled transparently and it was time to take action against the responsible.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister was committed to take action against all the mafias including sugar one.

The minister said the government would not allow anyone to make money through illegal means.

To a query, he said Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif made appointments out of merit in different institutions of the country to serve their personal interests.