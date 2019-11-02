UrduPoint.com
It Is Unfortunate, Condemnable To Drag Institutions Into Politics: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:58 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said it was unfortunate and condemnable to drag institutions into politics for achieving nefarious personal political goals

In a tweet, she said, "Institutions are our pride and guarantor of peace and security of the motherland." She said from day one the agenda of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was that he would not let the system work.

He should not take revenge from people for his ouster from power, she added.

The SAPM said the people and national security institutions had given unprecedented sacrifices for establishing peace in the country.

Dr Firdous asked as to why Maulana Faza wanted to stain the bright identity of country with his bands, militia and raising flags of Taliban in his public meeting.

The Maulana should not become a tool in the hands of elements behind the memogate and Dawn Leaks, she said adding, he should not make the institutions controversial and advance the agenda of enemies of the country through his politics of chaos.

Dr Firdous said the 'kings of corruption', who could not look beyond their self and future of their children, wanted to use Fazlur Rehman for their own objectives and interests.

She asked why Maulana wanted to become a 'sacrificial lamb' in the hands of the group who wanted to protect their wealth.

Bilawal rejected the philosophy of his mother Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and wasted her sacrifice against terrorism by participating in a gathering in which flags of Taliban were raised, she observed.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was integral to Pakistan as he was a true son of the soil and a national hero.

