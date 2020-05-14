UrduPoint.com
IT, ITeS Export Remittances Surge To 23.94% In Nine Moths

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

IT, ITeS export remittances surge to 23.94% in nine moths

Pakistan's information technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to US $901.486 million at growth rate of 23.94 % over the first 9 months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-March), in comparison to US $727.353 million during the same period in Financial Year 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan's information technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to US $901.486 million at growth rate of 23.94 % over the first 9 months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-March), in comparison to US $727.353 million during the same period in Financial Year 2018-19.

According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication the IT and IT enabled services (ITes) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have increased to US $1.

054 billion at a growth rate of 19.91 % over the first 9 months of FY 2019-20 (July-March), in comparison to US $878.8 million during the same period in FY 2018-19On the direction Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Ministry was making special efforts to promote IT exports and encourage IT companies.

